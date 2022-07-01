Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Buys 29,086 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley bought 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $29,376.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,679,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,876.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 10,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alfred Lee Finley purchased 110,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

MDRR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 510,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $14.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

