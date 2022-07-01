MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 1,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 177,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLNK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $660,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

