Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

MEI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,356. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

