MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 87,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
