MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 87,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

