MIB Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,391.21 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $156,391.21 and $9.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00049946 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,092,752 coins and its circulating supply is 164,790,824 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

