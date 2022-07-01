Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.