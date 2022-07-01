Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

