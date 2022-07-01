MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $26.27 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $68,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.