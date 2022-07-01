Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Short Interest Up 341.1% in June

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the May 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,448.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$14.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

