MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $108,898.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,484.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.85 or 0.05537020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00265373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00582836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00075884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00526414 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.