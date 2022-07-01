Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MI.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$14.64 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.94 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95. The firm has a market cap of C$531.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.87.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.