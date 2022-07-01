Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $14.93 million and $17.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

