Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

NYSE:MCW opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

