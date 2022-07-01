Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,647 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.88.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.