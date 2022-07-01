Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 54,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

