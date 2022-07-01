MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $0.50

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $139,892.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

