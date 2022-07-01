Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $78.26 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Monero has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $78.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $112.51 or 0.00569625 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,141,636 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.