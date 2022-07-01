Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (MTH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $972,516.15 and $80,260.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

