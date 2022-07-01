Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Down 0.6%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $79.80. 335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.30.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.37.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $770.79 million during the quarter.
About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
