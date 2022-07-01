MoonTools (MOONS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MoonTools has a total market cap of $46,362.17 and $47.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00008653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00185908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00503744 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00083393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015858 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

