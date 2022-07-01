Morgan Stanley Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $34.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

VSAT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Viasat by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Viasat by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

