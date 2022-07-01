Morgan Stanley Trims Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Target Price to GBX 4,100

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $691,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

