Morgan Stanley Trims Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Target Price to GBX 4,100

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.
Shares of DEO stock opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.25.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.