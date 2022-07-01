Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,676 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,333 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.