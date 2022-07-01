Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $21.70

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $22.23. Morphic shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 1,078 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $846.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Morphic by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 227,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

