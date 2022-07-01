MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.