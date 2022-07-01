Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) Insider David Izzard Acquires 150,000 Shares

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Rating) insider David Izzard purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,708.33).

Mt Monger Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mt Monger Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It explores for gold, base metals, lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Mt Monger Gold project that comprises 12 tenements, including nine exploration licenses and three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 130 square kilometers; and the East Laverton Gold Project that consists of eleven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 2,950 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

