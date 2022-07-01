Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Up 64.8% in June

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 443,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,354,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,515,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 580,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MUDS remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 447,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,286. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

