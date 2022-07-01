Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.65

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $8.85. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

MLLGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

