Multiplier Price Hits $0.0054 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Multiplier has a market cap of $5,467.48 and approximately $95.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00187868 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.01559566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00099134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.