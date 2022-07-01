Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 96.5% in June

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

