MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.08

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.08 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.53). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 11,308 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.77.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

