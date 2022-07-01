MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 66,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 79,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

