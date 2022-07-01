Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 180.9% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 17,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Natural Order Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 191.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 24.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

