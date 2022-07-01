Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 47.1% in June

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,132. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

