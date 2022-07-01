Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Neblio has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $269,252.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,273,170 coins and its circulating supply is 19,196,511 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

