Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CECE. StockNews.com cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,591. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $208.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

