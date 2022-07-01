Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Financial Analysis

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 464.20%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Nemaura Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.53) -4.85 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 12.94 -$49.81 million ($1.61) -23.22

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -228.43% -38.28% Silk Road Medical -51.93% -67.38% -35.24%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Silk Road Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

