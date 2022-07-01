Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 290.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,916. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($42.55) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($79.79) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

