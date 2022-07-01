NestEGG Coin Market Cap Hits $21,281.58 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $21,281.58 and $89.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00138139 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

