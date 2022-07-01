Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

