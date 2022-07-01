Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
