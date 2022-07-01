NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.43

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.43 and last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 15421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

