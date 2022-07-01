Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,427,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 592,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 290,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207,516 shares during the period.
NYSE NBXG traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 10.10. 40,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.76. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.30 and a 12-month high of 20.33.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.