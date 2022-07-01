NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NURO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.81. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.87%.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

