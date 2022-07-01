Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.83. 441,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,340. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.09. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,252,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Nevro by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

