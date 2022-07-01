New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $169.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.