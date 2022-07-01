New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.