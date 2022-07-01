New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 901.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

JUST opened at $53.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

