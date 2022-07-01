Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,198.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198 ($14.70) and traded as low as GBX 925 ($11.35). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 958 ($11.75), with a volume of 149,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £882.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

