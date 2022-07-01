NEXT plc Plans Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.746 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.