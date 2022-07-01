NEXT plc Plans Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.746 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
NEXT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
