NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

